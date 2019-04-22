Samsung reportedly postpones Galaxy Fold launches in China

It appears that Samsung is putting several Galaxy Fold launches on hold until further notice. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Last week was a rough time for Samsung as early Galaxy Fold review units had started to show problems especially when its protective layer was peeled off.

There are also other units having issues as well which still has the protective layer attached.

Now it appears that Samsung is putting several Galaxy Fold launches on hold until further notice.

According to Sammobile and Richard Lai of Engadget, the Galaxy Fold launch in Hong Kong and Shanghai have been postponed.

Both were scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and this was also confirmed by popular leakster @UniverseIce.

There are no official details of the launch postponement but it is likely related to its ongoing issues with the device itself.

Just hours after news broke about the Galaxy Fold having screen issues, Samsung had issued a statement that they will thoroughly inspect these faulty units to determine the cause of the problem.

According to the smartphone maker, they have released a limited number of units to the media.

In addition, they also mentioned that they will ensure that the warning message for its protective layer will be delivered clearly to customers.

Perhaps Samsung might include a warning in the software during setup to remind customers not to peel off the Infinity Flex’s protective layer and not to apply an additional screen protector.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be launching in Malaysia on 3rd May 2019.

So far there are no changes yet for the local launch and we will learn more about the device’s pricing and availability next Friday. — SoyaCincau