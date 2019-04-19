Apple’s new AirPods with wireless charging case are now available in Malaysia

The new AirPods are now on sale on the Apple Malaysia’s Online store. — Picture courtesy of Apple via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Apple’s latest 2nd gen AirPods are now on sale in Malaysia.

This comes with a new H1 chip that provides improved talk times, “Hey Siri” and also a new case that offers wireless charging.

If you’re interested, the new AirPods are now on sale on the Apple Malaysia’s Online store.

It’s going for RM879 with the wireless charging case and it has an estimated shipping time of 3-4 weeks.

If you don’t need a wireless charging case, you can get the 2nd gen AirPods with a normal charging case for RM699 and it’s ready to ship in 1-2 weeks time.

Existing AirPods users that want wireless charging are also able to buy the wireless charging case separately for RM439 and stocks are currently available.

If you own the first gen AirPods, there’s very little reason for you to switch to the 2nd gen model.

It still retains the same 5 hours of music playback per charge and the case provides up to 24 hours of battery life.

Similar as the first gen version, a quick 15-minute charge is able to push 3 hours of listening time.

You can learn more in our announcement post. If you don’t mind not having the latest, the first gen AirPods are currently going for less than RM600.

Thanks Jia X Jie for the tip! — SoyaCincau