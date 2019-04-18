New macOS function could let Mac owners use iPad as external display

MacOS could soon let Mac users use their iPad as an external display. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 18 — The forthcoming update to macOS (10.15), due September 2019, could bring a new native desktop extension mode allowing Mac owners to use their iPad as an external display, according to revelations from 9to5Mac.

The project is reportedly codenamed “Sidecar.” While it's already possible to use an iPad as an external display for Macs, thanks to paid-for third-party solutions such as Luna Display, the aim here is for Apple to integrate the function directly into its operating system.

This would make it possible to view any application window open on your Mac directly on your iPad. The function promises to be extremely simple to use, with a new menu proposing the option to move a window to an external display or iPad appearing when the user hovers over the green “maximise” button at the top left of an app window.

If the iPad in question supports Apple Pencil, it will apparently be possible to draw or make annotations directly via the tablet's touch screen.

The major new features of macOS 10.15 are expected to be outlined at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), held June 3-7, 2019, at the McEnery Convention Centre in San Jose, California. — AFP-Relaxnews