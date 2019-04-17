Capcom Home Arcade is an arcade stick with 16 games built in

A video screenshot Capcom's Home Arcade takes the shape of the game company's logo. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 ― With a roster of retro classics spanning Final Fight and Mega Man to Street Fighter II and Darkstalkers, the Capcom Home Arcade is due October 2019 and packs a combination punch through high-quality parts and a relatively high price tag.

Some 16 arcade games are contained within the Capcom Home Arcade, a two-stick, WiFi and HDMI compatible setup due to launch in October 2019 with a price as hefty as its shape.

Announced for Europe at €229 and £199, (US$259 after direct currency conversion), the Capcom Home Arcade boasts full size 8-way arcade sticks and sturdy OBSF buttons from respected manufacturer Sanwa.

US details had not yet been announced at the time of writing.

The plug'n'play collection's roster is built around a core of fighting games and beat 'em ups.

The era-defining Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting (1992) is followed by Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors (1994) and Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness (1995), as well as unusual franchise spin-off Mega Man: The Power Battle (1995).

Rivaling Street Fighter II in status is beat 'em up Final Fight (1989), which is accompanied by Captain Commando (1991), robo-themed Armored Warriors (1994), and the hitherto arcade-only Alien vs. Predator, in which players can attempt to defeat the Alien hordes as cyborg humans or Predators.

Central as they may have been to Capcom's 1990s fortunes, those aren't the only genres represented, however, with a clutch of shoot 'em ups also making the cut through Eco Fighters (1993), Giga Wing (1999), Progear (2001) and 1944: The Loop Master (5th in the 19XX series and the Home Arcade collection's newest release, debuting in the year 2000).

The company's arcade beginnings are also represented through the notoriously challenging Ghouls n Ghosts (1988) and modern ninja adventure Strider, while Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo (1996) offers a counter to Tetris and Capcom Sports Club (1997) loosely simulates tennis, football and basketball.

Final Fight, Captain Commando, and Armored Warriors were previously released together as part of the Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle, which launched in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Capcom's Home Arcade is to arrive shortly after Sega's Genesis (NA) and Mega Drive Mini (INT) retro consoles, with Nintendo continuing to produce its SNES Classic Edition. ― AFP-Relaxnews