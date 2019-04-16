Skype adds screen-sharing feature to mobile applications

Microsoft brings mobile screen sharing to Skype Insiders. ― Picture courtesy of Microsoft via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 ― While users have been able to share their desktop screens via Skype for years, the company just added screen sharing support to the iOS and Android mobile applications.

Late last week, Microsoft announced that it has launched an iOS and Android screen-sharing feature to the latest Skype Insider build ― version 8.43.76.38.

You can find the Share Screen option under the “...” menu on the mobile application.

This addition orients the platform better towards businesses giving users the ability to share PowerPoint presentations or edit documents together. Otherwise, you can use it to “share your swipes on dating apps” or “do some online shopping with your bestie.”

You'll have to sign up to be a Skype Insider ― aka Skype beta tester ― to gain access to the feature.

The company has not announced whether or not the feature will roll out to all standard users, though considering that other applications like Cisco WebEx and GoTo Meeting already support the feature, Skype will be catching up to the competition in no time. The latest 50-person video chat feature was beta tested for less than a month before rolling out to the official application. ― AFP-Relaxnews