Honor to launch its mid-range 20 Lite smartphone in Malaysia tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 ― Honor Malaysia is releasing yet another mid-range smartphone and it’s called the Honor 20 Lite. The device comes with a triple-camera setup and interestingly, it also known as the Honor 10i or the Honor 20i in other markets.

The Honor 20 Lite Malaysian launch is taking place on April 17, 2019. We will find out its official pricing and availability at the event. Looking at the specs, we are guessing that the price could be under RM1,000.

In terms of specs, it is quite similar to Huawei’s Nova 4e. It has a 6.21” display that pushes a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a U-shaped notch at the top. Powering the Honor 20 Lite is a Kirin 710 processor and it packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For taking pictures, the Honor 20 Lite comes with a 24MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens plus a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera for bokeh effects. In front, it gets a high-resolution 32MP selfie camera. For instant unlocking, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it also supports face unlock.

The device supports dual-SIM and you can add a microSD card on its hybrid SIM tray slot. Unfortunately, it doesn’t support 802.11ac 5GHz WiFi but it still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the Honor 20 Lite is a 3,400mAh battery and it charges via a microUSB port. Out of the box, it runs on Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.0.1. It’s available in two colour options ― Phantom Red and Phantom Blue. ― SoyaCincau