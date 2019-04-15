MCMC: There’s no evidence that 5G technology poses a health risk

Current studies have shown there is no conclusive evidence of 5G tech being harmful— AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has assured that there’s no need to worry about 5G causing health issues as speculated on social media. According to Professor Dr. Tharek Abd. Rahman, a Commission Member of the MCMC, there’s no conclusive evidence to prove that 5G technology is harmful.

He emphasised that current studies have shown that exposure to Radio Frequency Electromagnetic Field (RF-EMF) are within the recommended limits under the guidelines of the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP). He added that the World Health Organisation (WHO) concluded that current evidence does not confirm the existence of any health consequences from exposure to low-level electromagnetic fields based on approximately 25,000 articles that have been published over the past 30 years.

According to Professor Dr. Tharek, the assumption that headaches, depression, anxiety and fatigue are caused by exposure to low-level EMF are inaccurate. He explained that there’s no scientific evidence to support such claims.

Dr. Tharek, who is currently a professor at the School of Electrical Engineering in UTM, has also explained that EMF is grouped under the category of non-ionising radiation, and the quantum waves are not enough to cause any changes to a molecular structure compared to ionising radiation. The only effect is heat and it isn’t enough to cause long term damage to human tissues.

For a better understanding, MCMC has a microsite that explains EMF and the site is developed in collaboration with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). — SoyaCincau