Acer's ConceptD lineup designed for professional creators. — Picture courtesy of ACER

NEW YORK, April 13 — It's that time of the year when Acer makes a huge slew of announcements from New York. Here's some of the highlights.

ConceptD lineup

Acer's come up with products aimed at creators.

The brand is more prominent in the value and midrange segments but it seems to be aiming for the pro markets with high-end PCs and monitors for this line.

There's three ConceptD notebooks with 4K UHD IPS Pantone Validated displays that cover 100 per cent of the Adobe RGB colour gamut.

Dubbed the ConceptD 9, 7 and 5, they're priced at US$4,999 (RM20,568), US$2,299, and US$1,699 respectively.

There's also the ConceptD 500 and 900 desktops that have high-end Intel processors and Nvidia GPUS. Both are equpped with NVidia's Creator Ready Drivers that will optimise creative applications' performance. Pricing is US$1,699 and US$19,999 for the ConceptD 500 and 900 respectively.

Also in the lineup: the US$1,999 CP7271K monitor and the higher-end US$2,999 CM321K display. The latter is for 2D creators while 3D content makers will be served by the former.

Acer also announce the ConceptD OJO mixed reality headset with 4,320 x 2,160 resolution display. Pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed however.

Gaming choice

Acer also updated its Nitro and Helios gaming notebook range. The US$799 Nitro 5 offers a sleek 80 per cent screen-to-body ration with a super thin 7.18mm bezel while the US$999 Nitro 7 is just 19.9mm with a 78 per cent screen-to-body ratio, as well as up to 7 hours of battery life.

The higher-end Helios range is updated with a Predator Helios 300 and the Predator Helios 700.

Expect sweet specs with an Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 GPU and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 2666MHz on the Predator Helios 300, while the Helios 700 comes with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 or 2070 and up to 64GB of DDR4 memory.

Pricing-wise, the Helios 300 and Helios 700 are priced from US$1,199 and US$2,699.

Also unveiled at the event were new laptops in the Acer Aspire, Chromebook and TravelMate series, as well as a new Spin-series laptop.

More details once Malaysian pricing and availability are released.