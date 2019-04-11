Oppo’s new Reno series offers 10X zoom, pop-up selfie camera

The normal Reno has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Amoled display while the Reno 10X zoom gets a larger 6.6-inch screen that also pushes Full HD+ resolution on an Amoled panel. — Picture by Oppo via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Oppo Reno is finally revealed and it features its new periscope zoom camera module that offers 10X lossless zoom. On top of that, the new flagship device also comes with a weird pop-up module which is used to conceal its selfie camera.

There are two Reno models — The standard Reno and the Reno 10X Zoom edition. The normal Reno has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Amoled display while the Reno 10X zoom gets a larger 6.6-inch screen that also pushes Full HD+ resolution on an Amoled panel. Both also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the dual-camera Reno is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor while the Reno 10X zoom gets a flagship Snapdragon 855 processor. Both models can be configured with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Similar to the Oppo Find X, the device features an edge-to-edge full-screen display that has no notches or punch-holes. Instead of a slider or a normal selfie pop-up, the Reno uses a slanting “wedge” camera pop-up that which houses a 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera. According to Oppo, the Reno has a screen to body ratio of 93.1 per cent.

Over at the back, the Reno 10X edition gets a triple-camera setup. It has a 48MP f/1.7 main camera using a ½.0″ sensor with OIS, a 13MP f/3.0 periscope telephoto camera with OIS and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle shooter. Using both the main and telephoto shooter, the device is able to achieve 10X hybrid zoom in lossless quality.

On the standard Reno, it retains the same 48MP f/1.7 main shooter. However, the secondary shooter is a 5MP f/2.4 depth camera that’s used for bokeh effects. Unlike the 10X variant, there’s no OIS.

Powering the standard Reno is a 3,765mAh battery while the Reno 10X gets a larger 4,065mAh capacity. Both also support Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 Flash charging technology via USB-C. Another thing worth pointing out is that the Oppo Reno standard version also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, but this isn’t offered on the higher spec model. Out of the box, the Reno series are running on the latest Android 9.0 Pie with ColourOS 6 skin on top.

In China, the Oppo Reno series is priced as follows:

Oppo Reno

6GB RAM + 128GB storage – 2,999CNY (around RM1,838)

6GB RAM + 256GB storage – 3,299CNY (around RM2,022)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage – 3,599CNY (around RM2,206)

Oppo Reno 10X zoom

6GB RAM + 128GB storage – 3,999CNY (around RM2,452)

6GB RAM + 256GB storage – 4,499CNY (around RM2,578)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage -4,799CNY (around RM2,942)

The Reno series is expected to be offered in Malaysia soon. Previously, we have spotted the standard Oppo Reno with a Snapdragon 710 processor on our SIRIM database. — SoyaCincau