Vivo V15 Pro with 8GB RAM to be introduced in Malaysia soon

Vivo Malaysia has teased that a V15 Pro with 8GB RAM will be coming to our market very soon. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 ― The current Vivo V15 Pro in Malaysia comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need a higher-spec version, Vivo Malaysia has teased that a V15 Pro with 8GB RAM will be coming to our market very soon.

So far there’s no pricing details yet but the rest of the hardware should be similar to the current version. The Vivo V15 Pro has a 6.39” Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it runs on a Snapdragon 675 processor and it has 128GB of internal storage.

For taking pictures, the front 32MP selfie camera is hidden with a pop-up selfie mechanism, while the rear gets an AI-assisted triple camera setup. It has a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5MP camera for depth effects. Powering the Vivo V15 Pro is a 3,700mAh battery that supports dual-engine fast charging via microUSB.

Vivo Malaysia has not revealed the exact availability details yet but we are guessing that the 8GB RAM variant may arrive by end of April 2019. The current Vivo V15 Pro is priced at RM1,799. ― SoyaCincau