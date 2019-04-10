Samsung Galaxy Note FE gets Android 9 Pie with One UI update in Malaysia

The Samsung Galaxy Note FE is finally getting the latest Android 9 Pie update which also brings the latest Samsung One UI. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 ― The Samsung Galaxy Note FE or better known as the Fan Edition is getting a major update in Malaysia. The almost two-year-old device is finally getting the latest Android 9 Pie update which also brings the latest Samsung One UI.

The software update is about 1.57GB in size and it is advisable that you use an unmetered WiFi connection to download the update. Apart from bringing the latest interface, the update also carries a newer 1 March 2019 Android security patch.

In the camera department, the update also features a “Scene Optimiser” feature that helps to tweak your photos according to the subject you’re shooting. Meanwhile, the gallery app is also updated to provide additional tools for you to edit on the fly.

If you haven’t gotten any notification yet, you can download the update manually by going to Settings > Software Update > Download Updates manually. ― SoyaCincau