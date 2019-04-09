PC download charts: Why are 'Baldi's Basics' and 'Totally Accurate Battle Simulator' ('TABS') so popular again?

'Baldi's Basics in Education and Learning' made a comeback after its remarkable first run starting on April Fools', 2018. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 ― Two YouTube favourites made a return this past week as intense, comedic school survival challenge Baldi's Basics in Education and Learning celebrated its first birthday with an official remake, and impressive, silly mass combat experiment Totally Accurate Battle Simulator was officially released, both on April Fools' Day 2019.

Having debuted in November 2016 as a work in progress, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator -- “TABS” for short -- allowed players to crash-test elaborate or just plain ridiculous battlefield face-offs and revel in the results.

Positive impressions from some of YouTube's biggest variety gamers followed, with Markiplier, Jacksepticeye, DanTDM, Jelly and H20Delerious all clearing 5 million views, “TABS” lending itself perfectly to uproarious and gleeful coverage.

Where 2018's Totally Accurate Battlegrounds was an April Fools' spinoff delayed into June when its potential became clear, 2019's greatly improved “TABS” landed an April 1 release with aplomb.

It became the Steam store's fourth best-selling title for the week, as measured by revenue, all the more impressive given a relatively inexpensive price of US$14.99.

Similarly, Baldi's Basics in Education and Learning made a comeback after its remarkable first run starting on April Fools', 2018.

Free through itch.io, the hysterical school-based survival horror has players try, and usually fail, to collect seven notebooks scattered about the premises while escaping mean teacher Baldi.

Markiplier's full-game playthrough made it to 10 million views, but Baldi's true impact was seen elsewhere: a deluge of fan homages ranged from Minecraft and Roblox recreations, skits, animations to unofficial modifications, while Random Encounters's three-minute song Baldi's Basics: The Musical generated 91 million views.

With a full game due in December, April 1st's official Baldi's Basics Birthday Bash adds randomly placed items obscured by wrapping paper, two new items, plus festive balloons, cake, and character costumes.

