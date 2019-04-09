New ASUS ZenFone might feature a two-way slider mechanism

The Asus ZenFone 6 will be unveiled at a special event in Valencia, Spain next month. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 ― The Asus ZenFone 6 will be revealed next month at a special event in Valencia, Spain. With slightly more than a month to go, serial leakster @evleaks has shared a couple of renders of what appears to be a dual-slider device.

According to Evan Blass, the renders came from one of the designers for the current ZenFone 5 and the slider device supports 5G. There are several variations for the rear design but the front gets a Mi MIX 3 like slider where you have to slide the screen down to reveal the front-facing cameras. However, if you slide the screen to the opposite direction, the bottom part of the phone reveals what appears to be Harman Kardon speakers.

Overall, it is an interesting attempt to avoid the notch and the presence of a loudspeaker indicates that this could be a serious multimedia consumption device. Since the back looks empty, this ZenFone might be the first smartphone from ASUS to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Another riff on the concept. pic.twitter.com/b1ti4VAeSv — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 7, 2019

After the original tweet, Evan had posted more renders of dual-sliding devices. This time, there’s a concept whereby the bottom portion reveals a secondary display which can be used to show additional controls. This looks similar to the old Nokia N85, where you have the keypad at the bottom and a bunch of multimedia controls at the top. In one of the renders, the extra space at the top is also used to house a larger flash for better-illuminated selfies.

If these renders are close to the real thing, it looks like Asus is definitely trying something new to stand out. After all, its tagline for the ZenFone 6 is “Defy Ordinary”. ― SoyaCincau