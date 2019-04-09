Logitech Zone Wireless headphones were designed to support office productivity

Logitech unveils the Zone Wireless headset designed for the office. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 9 — On Sunday, Logitech announced the launch of the Logitech Zone Wireless and Logitech Zone Wireless Plus over-ear headphones, two headsets designed for open office spaces that block out distraction but make for high-quality audio calls.

Logitech this weekend introduced the “#NotSoTypical” Zone Wireless headphones, which allegedly “maximise communication, collaboration, and concentration in open office environments”.

Not only does this pair of headsets feature active noise cancellation to block out the sounds that inevitably travel throughout open spaces, but they also have fold-out microphones and support high-quality audio which is ideal for making conference calls.

The Logitech Zone Wireless headphones are Qi compatible, offering up to 16 hours of use on a single charge, and support Bluetooth connectivity. Volume and mute can be controlled via buttons right on the headset while the sound equaliser and noise cancellation level can be adjusted through the Logi Tune app.

While the two models are almost identical, the defining difference is that the Plus headset, in addition to Bluetooth connectivity, comes with a Logitech Unifying Plus Receiver which you can plug into your computer’s USB port to connect up to six Logitech products like a mouse or keyboard.

The Logitech Zone Wireless ANC headphones will be on display at Google Cloud Next which begins today in San Francisco. Both the standard model and the Plus version are available now for US$199.99 (RM819.66) and US$249.99, respectively. — AFP-Relaxnews