Google Maps lets users report when traffic slows due to jams

Maps adds more to new incident reporting feature. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 ― 9to5Google recently reported that Google Maps is adding another option to the incident reporting feature that rolled out last month: slowed traffic reporting.

Over the past year, Google has been expanding features from their very own Waze GPS navigation app to Google Maps. Just last month, a feature similar to Waze's incident reporting was integrated in Maps allowing users to report crashes and speed traps for other users. The third option, “slowdown,” or “Congestion” was added on Friday, according to 9to5Google, for those with their app set to UK English (via Android Police).

While Maps already had the ability to report jams, previously it wasn't based on user data. This update can increase both the speed at which a problem is reported and its accuracy.

The feature just began rolling out and is not yet available to all users yet. Google has not confirmed whether it will roll out to iOS users, as well. ― AFP-Relaxnews