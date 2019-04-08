The Sony a6400 has arrived in Malaysia (VIDEO)

You likely won’t be disappointed with the top-tier Sony a6400. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — For those of you who prefer using mirrorless cameras over DSLRs, Sony Malaysia has recently introduced a new one. It’s called the Sony a6400, which features the world’s fastest autofocus acquisition speed. The camera features the world’s fastest autofocus acquisition of 0.02 seconds. — Screengrab from sony.com.my via SoyaCincau

Sony is renowned for producing some of the top-tier cameras with the most advanced technology you can find on the market. With the a6400, you probably won’t be disappointed. First of all, the camera features the world’s fastest autofocus acquisition of 0.02 seconds along with 425 phase-detection and contrast-detection autofocus points covering 84 per cent of the image area. It will also come with Advanced Real-time Eye Autofocus (AF) and Real-time Tracking, enabling you to shoot in high-speeds up to 11fps with AF/AE tracking.

The device comes with a 180-degree tilt-able LCD touch screen, making it convenient for vloggers who opt to record by themselves. — Screengrab from sony.com.my via SoyaCincau

To support such powerful features, the Sony a6400 runs on the latest-generation BIONZ X image processing engine that offers 4K video recording. What’s more, the device comes with a 180-degree tilt-able LCD touch screen, making it convenient for vloggers who opt to record by themselves.

We’ll look deeper into the Real-time Eye AF. Basically, this feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) based object recognition to detect and process eye data in real-time. You can activate the Eye AF feature with a half-press of the shutter button or when in AF-C or AF-A mode. Upon activation, the subject’s preferred eye will be the focus point. You can also manual select the eye you want to focus on. For Real-time Tracking, it uses AI based object recognition to process colours, depth and patterns to enhance object accuracy and precision.

For both still and movie, you get an ISO range up to 32000 and an astonishing 102400 for still images. — SoyaCincau pic

If you want to shoot images in JPEG standard format, you’ll get speeds up to 116 frames and 46 frames for RAW compressed, enabling you to capture the perfect moment.

As for the sensor, the device packs a 24.2MP APS-C sized image sensor paired with an upgraded BIONZ X processor, which claims to produce incredible image and colour quality in all shooting conditions. For both still and movie, you get an ISO range up to 32000 and an astonishing 102400 for still images.

Being able to shoot in 4K should be a must for top-tier devices, and the Sony a6400 does not disappoint. It offers internal 4K movie recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning, meaning that it takes 2.4 times more data required for 4K movies and oversamples it for the best quality possible. If you prefer to have your movies in Full HD, you can record up to 120fps at 100Mbps, which you can edit the footage into 5x slow-motion in Full HD resolution.

In terms of navigation and menu usability, the device comes with 89 functions. If you’re lost somewhere in the navigation, there’s always a help screen. On the outside, it is built with a magnesium alloy design, features dust and moisture resistance and its shutter can last up to 200,000 cycles. If you want to transfer your files to your smartphone, you can do it through the “Imaging Edge Mobile” application.

For its pricing and availability, you can now grab the Sony a6400 in Malaysia at the following prices:

Body ILCE-6400 (black) — RM3,999

Kit Lens ILCE-6400L (black/silver) — RM4,399

Kit Lens ILCE-6400M — RM5,699

Lens bundling package with videography and mid-zoom package — RM 5,999

Lens bundling package with wide-angle package — RM6,999

Additionally, you can get a vlog grip for RM199. To learn more, you can check out the Sony a6400 product page. — SoyaCincau