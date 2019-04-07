You can now buy select Xiaomi goods at Watsons online

Select Xiaomi gadgets are on sale at Watsons online. — Watsons site screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Next time you shop online at Watsons, you could add a power bank to your shopping cart. Selected Xiaomi gadgets are now on sale on Watsons' online store.

The range is fairly limited. No phones here; instead there are power banks, a fitness band, weighing scale, bedside lamp, sling bag, dashcam and a temperature/humidity monitor.

While Watsons already sells scales, items such as a dashcam are not typical purchases at Watsons that generally specialises in personal care products.

At the moment, there are discounts on the items on sale as well as gifts with purchases for Watsons' members.

Does this mean Watsons will be selling more Xiaomi goods in future? We'll have to wait and see.