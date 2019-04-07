This week in trailers: ‘Call of Duty: Blackout’ for free, ‘Rolando’ remaster, serene puzzler ‘Islanders’, more (VIDEO)

‘Blackout’ is its own spin on the self-same Battle Royale genre and is free until April 30. — Picture via YouTube/Call of Duty

LOS ANGELES, April 7 — There’s more to this week than just Borderlands 3: The Battle Royale mode from Call of Duty Black Ops 4 goes free for a month, gleeful iOS classic Rolando and comprehensive space ninja shooter Warframe both receive remasters, and laid-back city building mission Islanders launches to a warm reception, while The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa innovates as a 2D open world fighter on Switch and Alt-Frequencies starts splicing together a time-loop mystery.

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ April Free Access

Before Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends came along, Call of Duty was the action game franchise to be reckoned with. Blackout is its own spin on the self-same Battle Royale genre and here it is, free, split off from 2018 release Black Ops 4, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC until April 30.

‘Rolando: Royal Edition’ iOS relaunch

Among the App Store’s first and best games, Rolando was soon overtaken by a new generation and, eventually, a system software update that stopped it and many contemporaries from working. Now it’s back and ready to go, as players propel jolly spheres through a Kingdom-saving mission. Available now on iOS.

‘Islanders’ launch trailer

This minimalist city-building game has launched to a very welcoming reception. Quite atypically, it’s focused simply on blissful arrangement: Putting everything in the right place, optimising the potential of each building, neighbourhood and, therefore, each uniquely layered island. Available now on Windows PC.

‘Alt-Frequencies’ live teaser

The secret to a dimensional loop that has time turned in upon itself is hidden within three minutes’ worth of broadcasting from a multitude of radio stations — only you can gradually correct this timeline’s course, with each loop’s progress affecting the next one’s broadcasts. May 2019 on iOS, Android and Windows PC.

‘The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa’ Switch launch

High schooler Ringo has plenty to do before the semester’s over, but instead of getting into college, he wants to graduate from his own gang and into the Japanese mafia. As if Grand Theft Auto or Yakuza were reborn as 2D beat ‘em ups, with players free to make their way through gang fights, pool halls and idle existential conversation. Well received on PC and now available on Nintendo Switch.

‘Warframe Eidolon Region’ remaster

November 2017’s enormous Plains of Eidolon update plunged this free, gloriously ambitious space ninja shooter into the open world genre. This week’s suite of improvements brings not only a visual makeover but also the ability to track, trap, and rescue endangered Plain animals, plus a very strange new bird and mechanized quadruped enemies. Available now on PC, soon to consoles. — AFP-Relaxnews