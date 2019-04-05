Unexpected upcoming Motorola smartphone leaks with four rear cameras (VIDEO)

Motorola to launch smartphone with quad-camera set-up. — AFP pic

CHICAGO, April 5 — In collaboration with OnLeaks, CashKaro published a series of renderings based on leaked information of an upcoming premium Motorola smartphone with a quad rear camera set-up.

On Wednesday, noted long-time tech leaker OnLeaks and coupon site CashKaro teamed up to reveal the first images of Motorola's next premium handset. Though the pictures depict only one device, the company is now suspected to be working on a second and possibly even a third premium model.

Whatever the case may be, it appears that at least one device will be coming with four cameras on the back side organized into a square. As for the front, the display features a tear-drop shaped notch that houses one front camera as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone will allegedly measure in at 6.2-inches like the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and come with a headphone jack and USB-C charging port.

Given these specifications, it's likely that this device and possibly the other upcoming models will be able to truly compete with the flagships of other top smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, and Huawei. We'll have to wait for more details to come out before we can conclude where the device will be positioned in regard to other models in the industry. — AFP-Relaxnews