Opensignal reveals best and worst mobile networks in 11 Malaysian locations

The latest report on Malaysia’s mobile networks has just been released by Opensignal. — Image courtesy of SoyaCincau.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Opensignal has just released its latest report on Malaysia’s mobile networks. They have analysed a total of 1,912,501,331 measurements taken from 744,691 devices between December 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019.

Apart from the usual 4G availability, download, upload and latency metrics, Opensignal has also introduced a new Video Experience metric as well.

Overall, Maxis and Celcom are the two top contenders in Malaysia. In the current comparison which doesn’t include Yes 4G, Celcom is the winner in terms of 4G availability at 86.8 per cent, followed by Maxis at 83.2 per cent.

For video experience, both Maxis and Celcom are tied for the winner title with a “Good” score rating between 56-65. According to Opensignal, the “Good” rating means that you still experience a bit of waiting time before the video begins to play but lower resolution video streaming is generally consistent.

Continuing with the Video Experience metric, Digi takes the #3 spot behind Maxis and Celcom. Holding on to the fourth place is Unifi and the last place goes to U Mobile. The ranking is similar as well for download speeds. Both Maxis and Celcom takes the top two spots at 17.9Mbps and 14.7Mbps respectively while U Mobile takes the last place at 4.2Mbps.

Interestingly, Maxis is ranked the best for download speed and latency, however, Celcom does it better when it comes to uploads.

When it comes to latency or ping, only Maxis, Celcom and Unifi deliver an average of under 50ms. U Mobile’s latency is clocked at 54.7ms while Digi is higher at 59.4ms. A lower latency allows web pages to load quicker and it reduces lag in real time communications and mobile gaming.

For a deeper dive in specific locations in Malaysia, Opensignal has provided the full breakdown for Kuala Lumpur, Alor Setar, Ipoh, Johor Baru, Kota Baru, Kuala Terengganu, Kuantan, Kuching, Melaka, Seberang Perai and Penang, and Seremban. —SoyaCincau