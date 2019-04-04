WhatsApp Business launches on iPhones

WhatsApp today launched its WhatsApp Business app for Apple Inc’s iOS operating system, allowing small businesses to communicate with customers through the platform. ― Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 — Facebook Inc’s messaging app WhatsApp today launched its WhatsApp Business app for Apple Inc’s iOS operating system, allowing small businesses to communicate with customers through the platform.

WhatsApp Business will be available for free download from the App Store in Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, India, Mexico, the UK and the US starting today and will be rolled out around the world in the coming weeks, WhatsApp said.

The service has been available on Android since last year and has over 5 million users. — Reuters