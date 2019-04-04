Twitter now lets users appeal rule violations in app

Twitter is introducing a system to speed up account suspension appeals. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 — Twitter announced on Tuesday that it has created a new, faster, in-app way for users to appeal account suspensions that result from violating the platform's conduct rules.

Twitter admitted that sometimes it gets things wrong; while trying to hastily enforce its user conduct guidelines, occasionally the network may flag something as a rule violation when, in context, it's not. When this happens, accounts can be unjustly locked. To more quickly correct these mistakes, Twitter announced that it has added a more efficient way for users to appeal account suspensions.

Now, users can appeal Twitter's decisions right within the app instead of through an online form which could take over a week to review. According to the platform, this allows for them to "get back to people 60 per cent faster than before."

The account will continue to be locked until Twitter reviews the appeal unless you instead chose to delete the tweet. If you opt for the latter option, the original tweet will be swapped out for a notice that says the content is no longer available "because it violated the Twitter Rules."

We move quickly to enforce our rules, but sometimes we don’t have the full context and can make mistakes.



To fix that, we added a way for people to appeal our decision in the app and have been able to get back to people 60% faster than before. pic.twitter.com/0BWBnff9lt — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 2, 2019

This feature builds upon other changes Twitter has been making to protect its users as of late. Just last month, the company made its reporting feature more comprehensive by giving users the ability to explain why they're reporting content. Tweets reported for containing personal information will be prioritized and reviewed more quickly.

Naturally, as Twitter commits more and more to the fight against toxic and abusive on-platform behavior, some tweets and accounts will be flagged and blocked on accident. At the end of the day, though, it's all done in an attempt to better protect users. — AFP-Relaxnews