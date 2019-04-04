This 20W Mi Wireless Charger can fully charge a Mi 9 in 90 minutes

The 20W Mi Wireless Charger priced at RM129. — Picture courtesy of Xiaomi via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Besides introducing the Mi 9 in Malaysia, Xiaomi has also announced their fast wireless charger that pushes a 20W output. This is currently the world’s fastest wireless charger and it’s even faster than some wired chargers.

The fast wireless charger set is priced at RM129. Included is a 27W fast charging power adapter, which is faster than the original 18W power brick that you get with the Mi 9.

The charging device also comes with a built-in cooling fan and it is compatible with EPP 10W charging with Qi-certification. According to Xiaomi, you can fully charge the Mi 9’s 3,300mAh battery in just 90 minutes with this wireless charger. The 27W wired charger is said to be 34% faster than the standard 18W quick charger.

The 20W Mi Wireless Charging Pad will be available starting from April 13, 2019 on Lazada and physical Mi Stores. — SoyaCincau