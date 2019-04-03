ZTE Malaysia shares its cutting edge 5G innovations and solutions with local telcos

ZTE Malaysia organises its Leading 5G Tour event in Petaling Jaya, April 3, 2019. — Picture courtesy of ZTE Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, April 3 — Leading global IT service provider, ZTE Malaysia, shares its key achievements and cutting edge fifth generation (5G) mobile technology innovations and solutions with more than 200 guests from the local telecommunications industry at its Leading 5G Tour event today.

An exclusive annual event hosted by ZTE Malaysia since 2014, the company aims to bring the latest highlights and trends from Mobile World Congress (MWC Barcelona) to telco leaders, partners, regulators and members of government in Malaysia.

The Leading 5G Tour event is graced by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Chief Officer Corporate, Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus. In attendance is also Steven Ge, ZTE Malaysia’s Managing Director.

Key highlights include the sharing of ZTE’s cutting edge 5G innovations to address the top challenges of network transformation to 5G commercialisation and the introduction of ZTE’s state-of-the-art 5G solutions in 5G network deployment for ecosystems such as Urban, Extreme Data Venues, Data-Intensive Indoor. A number of 5G business cases are also presented.

Mohd Ali said the adoption of 5G will represent a quantum leap in mobile capabilities and that as an enabler of the Internet of Things, will allow Malaysians to experience and access data, augmented and virtual reality opportunities and even one day see autonomous cars on our roads.

“I would like to thank ZTE Malaysia for inviting me today and for bringing MWC to Malaysia so we all remain ahead of trends. As announced by our Minister of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia YB Gobind Singh Deo in November 2018, MCMC has established a national 5G Task Force supported by four working groups, which comprises of various industry players and stakeholders to study a holistic strategy for 5G deployment in Malaysia. A quarterly report will be produced to the government and the final report is scheduled to be completed in the coming October or November,” said Mohd Ali.

During his welcome speech, Steven Ge, ZTE Malaysia’s Managing Director also shares several key achievements acquired by ZTE Malaysia. “With the support from our strategic partners, ZTE Malaysia has achieved RM 608 million (RMB 1 billion) in sales. In addition, we have completed Malaysia’s first pre-5G Massive Mimo live trial in Sekinchan, Selangor together with Digi in September 2018, achieving more than 2.5x cell throughput when compared with LTE technology,” he said.

Other highlights include the successful commercialisation of ZTE Malaysia’s virtualisation core with Digi, UMobile, TMWebe and in early 2019, the signing of an MoU to accelerate 5G technology in Malaysia with UMobile.

Steven Ge adds that ZTE is cooperating with more than 30 global operators for 5G testing and commercialisation and that compliance is a key focus area, with more than USD 500 million invested annually to ensure compliances are abided and upheld.

As one of the pioneers of 5G technology, ZTE Malaysia is working closely with local telco leaders to introduce 5G into the country and will also be showcasing some of its technologies and innovations at the upcoming 5G Showcase at Putrajaya, organised by MCMC and graced by Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The 5G Showcase will be opened to the public from 20 to 21 April 2019 featuring eight areas that are primed to benefit from 5G technology such as healthcare, media and entertainment, smart city, automotive, manufacturing, public safety, agriculture and education. This is an opportunity for the public to see and experience first-hand the benefits that this technology will bring and how it can positively impact their lives,” said Mohd Ali.

In 2018, ZTE Corporation achieved RMB 85.51 billion in revenue and supported its continued growth with substantial investments in R&D, investing RMB 10.91 billion (12.8 per cent of revenue) last year.

To date, ZTE has cumulatively filed over 73,000 patents globally including more than 3,000 5G-related patent applications, with over 35,000 patents granted worldwide. Since 2010, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has ranked ZTE as the Global No.1 for 3 years (2011, 2012, and 2017) and Top 3 for straight 8 years in its Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

“I would like to express my highest gratitude and appreciation to our partners for believing in us to build the future together”, concluded Ge.