The Y7 Pro 2019 is Huawei’s new entry-level smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery

Huawei Y7 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450. — Picture courtesy of Huawei

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — For those who are looking for something more affordable, the Huawei Y7 Pro 2019 is also introduced on the sidelines of the P30 series. This is their entry-level smartphone that comes in an interesting aurora blue colourway.

The device comes with a 6.26″ Dewdrop display that features a tiny notch at the top. It pushes a lower HD+ resolution of 1520×720 pixels in an 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the Y7 Pro 2019 is an octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is expandable via microSD of up to 512GB.

For taking pictures, the rear comes with a 13MP + 2MP dual-camera setup that has AI features. Meanwhile, the front gets a 16MP selfie shooter which is also used for Face Unlock.

Powering the Huawei Y7 Pro 2019 is a generous 4,000mAh battery which charges via microUSB. Out of the box, it runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 skin on top.

The device is officially priced at RM649 and Huawei is bundling a Huawei AP31 car charger worth RM68 for free if you pre-order online. The device comes in two colour options – Midnight Black and Aurora Blue, and it will be available from 6th April 2019.

The Y7 Pro 2019 is quite pricey for an entry-level Snapdragon 450 powered smartphone. Alternatively, you might want to consider the Honor 8C which has a similar display, the same 4,000mAh battery capacity and it is running on a higher tier Snapdragon 632 processor. The Honor 8C carries a lower price tag of RM599 and it even comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. — SoyaCincau