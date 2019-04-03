Huawei P30 and P30 Pro Malaysia: Everything you need to know

Huawei's latest P30 series will be available from April 6. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Following its global launch last week, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro has officially arrived in Malaysia. These are Huawei’s latest flagship that boasts incredible low-light performance as well as zoom capabilities of up to 50X.

In Malaysia, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are officially priced as follows:

Huawei P30

8GB RAM + 128GB storage – RM2,699

Huawei P30 Pro

8GB RAM + 256GB storage – RM3,799

8GB RAM + 512GB storage – RM4,399

Both models will be available from April 6, 2019 and they are also now available for pre-order on Huawei’s online store. The P30 series can be yours in three colour options – Breathing Crystal, Aurora and Black. However, the top of the line 8GB RAM + 512GB storage P30 Pro unit will only be available in Aurora. The devices will also be available on contract via Celcom, Digi and Maxis.

For Malaysia, Huawei is offering both the P30 and P30 Pro an extended 6 months warranty. This means you’ll get a total of 18-months warranty instead of the usual 12-months. To redeem the warranty extension, you’ll need to activate it via the HiCare app by May 5, 2019.

If you’re interested in picking up the P30 on the 6th of April, Huawei has expanded its sales locations nationwide. You can get it at Huawei Experience Stores in Kuala Lumpur (Pavilion/MidValley), 1st Avenue Penang, Aman Central Kedah, AEON Kinta City, AEON Bukit Indah, Mahkota Parade Melaka, The Spring Mall Kuching and Imago Shopping Mall KK. It is also happening at selected senQ, Digi Store, Harvey Norman and Courts outlet.

As a launch promo, Huawei is giving out 6,000 units of Huawei Backup worth RM599 to lucky buyers nationwide. On top of that, every purchase of the P30 Pro will get a Free Huawei Snorkeling case worth RM428 while P30 buyers will receive a free wireless charging case worth RM268.

Huawei P30 Pro

Among the two models, the Huawei P30 Pro is their highest tier offering. It features a 6.47” dual-curved OLED display that pushes a Full HD+ resolution. It still has a tiny notch at the top, however, they have removed the traditional earpiece speaker in favour for an in-display acoustic sound system for voice calls. This is a somewhat similar technology to the original Xiaomi Mi MIX and LG’s latest G8 ThinQ. Like the Mate 20 Pro, the device also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the good, the P30 Pro is running on their top of the line Kirin 980 processor that’s mated with 8GB of RAM and has up to 512GB of storage. If the internal storage isn’t sufficient, it is still expandable but via a proprietary NM card.

The star of the show is the P30 Pro’s new Quad camera setup, which is technically 3 cameras with a Time of Flight (ToF) camera. The main shooter is a 40MP f/1.6 unit with a large 1/1.7” sensor that has a RYYB array. The monochrome sensor from its previous model has been replaced with a 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera and the 8MP f/3.4 telephoto shooter now uses a periscope module that offers 5X optical zoom and 10X zoom in lossless quality. If you want to push it further, it can do up to 50X in digital zoom. Both main and telephoto cameras are also assisted by optical image stabilisation (OIS). In addition to that, the front of the P30 Pro also comes with a 32MP selfie camera. On DxOMark, the P30 Pro has achieved a new high score of 112 points, which is 3 points higher than the Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro.

As you would expect, the P30 Pro gets a large 4,2000mAh battery and it supports their latest 40W SuperCharge technology via USB-C. There’s also wireless charging support which is capable of reverse charge and it has IP68 rated dust and water resistance. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a headphone jack and the P30 Pro does not offer stereo playback thru the speakers.

Huawei P30

The P30 is the more standard model. The non-pro variant gets a flat 6.1” OLED display that also pushes a Full HD+ resolution. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor while the top notch houses a 32MP selfie camera.

Powering the device is also a Kirin 980 processor with 8GB RAM. It comes with 128GB or internal storage.

Despite being the more affordable model, the P30 still gets a triple camera setup. The main sensor is a 40MP f/1.8 1/1.7” unit with an RYYB array but it gets a lower resolution 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3X optical zoom.

Powering the P30 is a slightly smaller 3,650mAh battery and it charges using its previous gen 22.5W SuperCharge via USB-C. There’s also no IP68 dust and water resistance and wireless charging support. However, it does come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

To learn more, you can check out first impressions post or watch our hands-on video below:

— SoyaCincau