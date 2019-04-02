After Apple terminates AirPower project, here are some wireless charging pad alternatives

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 — Two years since Apple's wireless charging pad, the AirPower, was announced, the project was officially abandoned due to excessive heating, the brand confirmed last week; for those of you who were looking forward to the now-cancelled launch, here are five product substitutions you can use for your iPhone (or any other Qi-compatible device.)
Yootech Wireless charging pad
Qi-compatible
Supports 5W, 7.5W and 10W charging speeds
Sleep-friendly: no excessive lights
The Yootech Wireless Charging Pad is available on Amazon for US$13.99 (RM57.07).
Anker PowerPort Wireless 10 Wireless charging pad
Qi-compatible
Supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W charging speeds
Equipped with Fast Charge Mode
The Anker PowerPort Wireless 10 charging pad is available for US$21.99.
RavPower Wireless charger
Qi-compatible
Supports up to 7.5W charging speeds
AC adapter included
The RaverPower Wireless Charger is available for US$29.99.
Choetech QI Fast Wireless charging pad
Qi-compatible
Supports 5W, 7.5W and 10W charging speeds
Equipped with Fast Charge Mode
The Choetech 7.5W Wireless charging pad is available for US$16.99.
Belkin Boost Up Wireless charging pad 7.5W
Qi-compatible
Supports up to 7.5W charging speeds
AC adapter included
The 7.5W Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad is available for US$49.99. — AFP-Relaxnews