After Apple terminates AirPower project, here are some wireless charging pad alternatives

Yootech Wireless Charging Pad — Picture courtesy of Yootech

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 — Two years since Apple's wireless charging pad, the AirPower, was announced, the project was officially abandoned due to excessive heating, the brand confirmed last week; for those of you who were looking forward to the now-cancelled launch, here are five product substitutions you can use for your iPhone (or any other Qi-compatible device.)

Yootech Wireless charging pad

Qi-compatible

Supports 5W, 7.5W and 10W charging speeds

Sleep-friendly: no excessive lights

The Yootech Wireless Charging Pad is available on Amazon for US$13.99 (RM57.07).

Anker PowerPort Wireless 10 Wireless charging pad

Anker PowerPort Wireless 10 wireless charging pad — Picture courtesy of Anker

Qi-compatible

Supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W charging speeds

Equipped with Fast Charge Mode

The Anker PowerPort Wireless 10 charging pad is available for US$21.99.

RavPower Wireless charger

RavPower Wireless Charger — Picture courtesy of RavPower

Qi-compatible

Supports up to 7.5W charging speeds

AC adapter included

The RaverPower Wireless Charger is available for US$29.99.

Choetech QI Fast Wireless charging pad

Choetech QI Fast wireless charging pad — Picture courtesy of Choetech

Qi-compatible

Supports 5W, 7.5W and 10W charging speeds

Equipped with Fast Charge Mode

The Choetech 7.5W Wireless charging pad is available for US$16.99.

Belkin Boost Up Wireless charging pad 7.5W

Belkin Boost Up wireless charging pad — Picture courtesy of Belkin

Qi-compatible

Supports up to 7.5W charging speeds

AC adapter included

The 7.5W Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad is available for US$49.99. — AFP-Relaxnews