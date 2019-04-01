Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone lands in Malaysia

The Black Shark 2 has officially arrived in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — If you’re looking for a Snapdragon 855 powered gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 2 has officially arrived in Malaysia. The device was just launched two weeks ago in China and you can get it now with official local warranty.

The Black Shark 2 is available in two spec options and they are priced as follows:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage – RM2,499

12GB RAM + 256GB storage – RM2,999

As a special launch promo, the Black Shark 2 will be available via Shopee Malaysia and they are giving a RM100 off voucher plus a Fujitsu E210BT headphones (worth RM399) for the first 200 customers. A couple of retailers including DirectD and Mobile2Go have already offered pre-orders since last week.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be on sale starting today, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage unit will be available for pre-order from now until 5th April 2019. The device will also be offered on contract via Maxis.

In terms of accessories, the GamePad 2.0 is priced at RM129 for the left controller and RM139 for the right controller. The cooling case is going for RM269 while the GamePad 2.0 stand is priced at RM49.

To recap on the specs, the Black Shark 2 is the first Snapdragon 855 powered smartphone to be launched in Malaysia. It features a 6.39″ AMOLED Full HD+ display that has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Unlike other gaming smartphones, it has a display refresh rate of 60Hz. It also comes with dual-front facing speakers and the devices also gets a 3D-Touch like feature for gaming that’s called MasterTouch.

Keeping things cool is new Direct Touch liquid cooling system and if that’s not enough, there’s also an optional cooling case that has a built-in fan which will be available locally in May 2019. The device also features an X+2 antenna setup for an optimal connection while gaming.

Imaging wise, it gets an 48MP main + 12MP secondary camera with 2X optical zoom, while the front comes with a 20MP selfie camera. Powering the Black Shark 2 is a huge 4,000mAh battery and it supports 27W fast charging via USB-C. — SoyaCincau