The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds are available in Malaysia next week (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Initially offered as freebies with the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung’s latest wearables, the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds will be available for purchase at all Samsung authorised stores nationwide beginning 2nd April 2019.

The Galaxy Watch Active is a fitness focused smartwatch while the Galaxy Buds are true wireless earbuds that come with a case that you can charge wirelessly.

The Galaxy Watch Active is priced at RM799 and it comes with a 1.1″ 360×360 Super AMOLED display that’s protected with Gorilla Glass 3. It uses an interchangeable 20mm strap and the watch is 10.5mm thick.

Powering the Watch Active is an Exynos 9110 Dual-Core processor that has 768MB of RAM and 4GB of internal memory.

It runs on Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0 and its 230mAh battery is rated to last up to 90 hours with low usage or over 45 hours with average use.

Apart from giving you notifications and activity tracking, the Watch Active can also track your heart rate, stress levels as well as your sleep quality.

In terms of connectivity, it has Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11n, NFC and A-GPS built-in. It also uses supports wireless charging. The Galaxy Watch Active also gets 5ATM water resistance and MIL-STD-810G certification.

According to Samsung Malaysia’s product page, the smartwatch is available in Rose Gold, Black and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Buds (RM499)

The Galaxy Buds are Samsung’s answer to Apple’s AirPods. At RM499, it’s significantly cheaper than the previous generation Gear IconX.

A full charge is rated to provide 6 hours of music playback and up to 5 hours of calls, while the charging case can provide an additional charge of up to 7 hours extra.

A quick 15-minute charge is rated to provide the buds 1.7 hours of battery life.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Buds provide a supreme listening experience that’s tuned by AKG.

The built-in enhanced ambient sound promises to enable you to hear your surroundings clearly without having to remove the buds from your ear.

The buds also feature adaptive dual-microphone that switches between the inner and outer microphone depending on the ambient noise levels of your surrounding.

For additional convenience, the Galaxy Buds charging case supports wireless charging and you can charge it on the back of the Galaxy S10 using the built-in PowerShare feature.

If you’re using it with the Galaxy S10, you can pair the buds easily by popping the charging case open and follow the pop-up instructions on the screen.

For Malaysia, the Galaxy Buds will be available in either Black or White. — SoyaCincau