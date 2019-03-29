Samsung Galaxy Fold tested to withstand 200,000 folds (VIDEO)

Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold smart phone which features the world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display that works with the next-generation 5G networks is seen in this image released in San Francisco February 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Galaxy Fold is Samsung’s first foldable smartphone that can transform from a candy bar device into a large tablet form factor.

The folding mechanism uses a mechanical hinge design which allows the device to open smoothly and naturally as if you’re opening a book.

To ensure its durability, Galaxy Fold has gone through extensive reliability tests to simulate excessive use beyond the normal use case scenario.

Samsung has released a video demonstrating its test process and the smartphone maker claims that the Galaxy Fold can outlast 200,000 folds and unfolds.

According to Samsung, the 200,000 repeated folding test took a full week to complete. This is said to be equivalent to about five years of usage based on the estimated use of 100 times per day.

Samsung added that the test might be seen as overkill but it is vital to ensure the durability of the hinge design as well as the Infinity Flex display.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is expected to be commercially available within the next few months and it is priced at US$1,980, which is about RM8,074.

It is available in four colours — Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green and Astro Blue. You can learn more about the device in our announcement post. — SoyaCincau