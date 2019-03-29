Honor 10i with a triple-camera setup is coming to Malaysia very soon

The device is Honor Malaysia’s first triple-camera smartphone and this is highly likely to be the Honor 10i. — Picture courtesy of Honor via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Shortly after announcing its affordable Honor 8C in Malaysia, the youth-centric sub-brand under Huawei will be flooding the market with even more affordable mid-range devices.

The device is Honor Malaysia’s first triple-camera smartphone and this is highly likely to be the Honor 10i.

In the teaser image, it shows “Triple the fun” with three donuts, which is rather similar to Samsung’s Galaxy A7 tagline that also features a triple-camera setup.

Honor Malaysia has not mentioned any launch dates yet and we think the device will be announced within the next couple of weeks.

The Honor 10i was revealed recently in Russia and this is a mid-range smartphone that has a lot of similarities with the Huawei Nova 4e, which is also known as the Huawei P30 Lite in certain markets.

The device comes with a 6.21″ Full HD+ display that has a small notch at the top that houses a 32MP selfie camera.

Powering the Honor 10i is a Kirin 710 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is still expandable.

In the imaging department, the Honor 10i gets a 24MP f/1.8 main shooter, an 8MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP f/2.4 camera for depth effects.

Powering the device is a rather modest 3,400mAh battery and it still charges via a microUSB port. We don’t have any pricing info yet but we reckon that it should be priced under RM1,000.

It is also worth pointing out that this isn’t Honor’s first triple-camera smartphone. The Honor Magic 2 features triple-cameras for both front and back, but unfortunately, it won’t be released outside of China. — SoyaCincau