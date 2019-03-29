Electrocardiogram on the Apple Watch 4 finally unlocked in Europe, Hong Kong

More countries can now take advantage of the ECG function on the Apple Watch 4. — Picture courtesy of Apple

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 — The new watchOS update (5.2) finally makes it possible to activate the electrocardiogram (ECG) feature on the Apple Watch 4 in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Italy and France and Hong Kong.

Owners of an Apple Watch 4 can now precisely view their heart rate at any time.

To do this, simply press a finger to the crown of the watch for 30 seconds. But beware, the ECG measurement is unable to detect a heart attack but can warn and alert of an irregular rhythm.

If necessary, the watch can produce a file with the ECG data and send it to a doctor.

This feature was already active in the United States, and is now available in around 20 countries worldwide.

This update also includes support for the AirPods 2, launched several days ago and which of course applies to all Apple Watches. — APF-Relaxnews