Huawei unveils P30, P30 Pro flagship smartphones

Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, unveils the new Huawei P30 and P30 Pro smartphones during a launch event in Paris March 26, 2019. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 27 — Yesterday in Paris, Huawei unveiled its newest set of flagship devices with specs to compete with Samsung’s S10.

Huawei held a press event in Paris yesterday to announce the P30 and P30 Pro, the latest flagship series of the company.

Though other major smartphone manufacturers are opting for hole-punch designs to reduce bezel and notch sizes, both the P30 and the premium iteration shrunk the iPhone-like rectangular notch found on the P20 collection down to a small, non-obtrusive teardrop shape.

Additionally, the P30 series dropped the fingerprint sensor found on the P20 lineup for one located within the display. The P30 Pro also dropped the headphone jack.

The Pro has a 6.4-inch OLED curved display — the P20 was only 6.1-inches tall and the iPhone Max measures 6.2 inches — while the P30’s OLED display is straight as a board at 6.1 inches. Interestingly enough, the larger model utilises its screen to enhance the audio.

Both models have three lenses on the back, but the Pro adds a Time-of-Flight 3D sensor to the mix that amps up the quality of portrait photos. Generally speaking, the P30 Pro has a handsome range of extra features that the P30 lacks such as a wider aperture lens, optical image stabilization, and 5x optical zoom that can create 10x lossless zoom. Nevertheless, like the top-tier option, the P30 dons a 40 MP sensor and an 8 MP telephoto sensor. The P30’s optical zoom drops down to just 3x.

The P30 Pro comes with a 4200mAh battery while the P30 uses simply a 3650mAh battery, so if you’re interested in long device life, you should opt for the premium model which also support 40w charging and Qi wireless charging.

Both the P30 and P30 Pro are available as yesterday in Europe and Asia with 128GB of storage for €799 (RM3,670) and €999, respectively. The P30 Pro also has 256 GB and 512 GB configurations for €1,099 and €1,249. — AFP-Relaxnews