Pixel 4 and 4 XL: What we know so far

Pixel 4 XL is expected to stray from the infamous notch seen on the Pixel 3 XL, pictured here. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26 — Slashleaks recently published a sketch of the Pixel 4 XL that adds two rear cameras and a punch-out notch to the list of specs that the smartphone is predicted to don.

Far ahead of its suspected October launch, rumours about the next-generation Pixel smartphone lineup have begun circulating regarding their specs and design.

While the picture painted of the model remains uncertain and unconfirmed by Google, the rumours that have arisen over the past couple months come from notable leakers who have proven track records of having authentic sources.

As of yesterday, the following is what we know about the upcoming devices thanks to Slashleaks and XDA Developers.

The latest reputable leak was published earlier this month by Slashleaks; the images that were shared are of the “alleged Pixel 4XL design” which shows that the front and back will don two camera lenses each.

Unlike the Pixel 3 XL, which has one of the most obtrusive notches on a flagship device today, the 4 XL looks like it may opt instead for an oval cutout to house the selfie cameras in the top left corner.

The design also appears to drop the rear fingerprint sensor that can be found on all previous Pixel models as far back as the original.

In February, XDA Developers predicted that the Pixel 4 pair will truly support standard SIM and eSIM cards simultaneously.

Currently, the most recent Pixel phones do have dual-SIM support, but only one can be active at a time. This capability is expected to be updated so that both can be active at once, similar to the iPhone XS’s Dual Standby feature.

Finally, XDA Developers also suspects that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will be powered by Android Q, a natural prediction considering that the 3 lineup supported Android Pie.

Because the first Pixel phone was launched in October of 2016, the Pixel 2 was launched in October of 2017, and the Pixel 3 was launched on the first of November of 2018, we expect the Pixel 4 collection to make its debut in October of this year. — AFP-Relaxnews