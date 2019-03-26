Apple Arcade: Here’s what we know so far (VIDEO)

To make quality games more accessible to the masses, Apple has introduced Apple Arcade, a gaming subscription that gives you access to over 100 new and exclusive games. — Picture courtesy of Apple via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Apple currently boasts over 300,000 games on the App Store which include both free and paid apps.

While paid games are great, it doesn’t enjoy the same reach as free apps which are highly competitive.

To make quality games more accessible to the masses, Apple has introduced Apple Arcade, a gaming subscription that gives you access to over 100 new and exclusive games.

The advantage of Apple Arcade is that users won’t need to pay for individual games outright. With a subscription, users will be able to try out every game under Arcade with minimum risk.

Each game title will provide a full experience while providing access to new features and updates at no additional costs.

Apple Arcade also offers a seamless experience across the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

You can start gaming on the iPhone, and then continue from where you left off on a bigger iPad or TV screen.

Some of the initial game titles include Where Cards Fall, The Pathless, LEGO Brawls, Hot Lava, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm and Beyond a Steel Sky.

According to Apple, they are not just handpicking the game titles but also contributing to the development cost and working closely with creators to bring more games to life.

Unlike a gaming streaming service such as Google’s Stadia, Apple Arcade is also able to support offline gaming. There are no ads and ad tracking, so you can game without worrying about privacy.

Apple Arcade will be released in fall 2019 (September to December) in more than 150 countries worldwide.

This will appear as a tab under the App Store.

So far there’s no pricing details yet for its subscription. — SoyaCincau