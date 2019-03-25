‘Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2’ announced, eyes 2020 release

‘Vampire The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2’ can trace its heritage back to an iconic 1991 pen and paper role-playing game. — Picture courtesy of Hardsuit Labs Paradox Interactive

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 — A long-awaited sequel to action role-playing classic Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines has been announced by new franchise owner Paradox, with a trailer to demonstrate its anticipated form and an early 2020 release staked out.

Immersing players in a world where vampires rule and trade in blood, Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 is bringing an old but not forgotten classic back to life in a traditionally mature fashion.

The game’s primary character is a new convert turned against their will, and one whose existence provokes civil war between a bustling city’s controlling vampire factions.

As seen in a slick-looking concept trailer released by Paradox and developing studio Hardsuit Labs, Bloodlines 2 is being made as a stealth and action role-playing game as shown from a first-person perspective, much like its 2004 predecessor.

As well as being the Hardsuit’s home, Seattle is well known both for its music scene (from Bing Crosby through Jimi Hendrix to Nirvana, Modest Mouse and Macklemore) and its selection of shining corporate headquarters (Starbucks, Amazon, and then Microsoft in neighbouring Redmond).

In this way, Bloodlines 2 sets up a delicious geographical conflict between competing, supernaturally-endowed factions.

In the tradition of long-awaited successors to classics of years gone by such as Pillars of Eternity (1998’s Baldur’s Gate) and The Outer Worlds (1997’s Fallout), this Bloodlines sequel is being steered by one of the original’s writers and designers, Brian Mitsoda.

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 is targeting release in January to March of 2020, initially announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

The original Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines is still available as a digital download from GOG, the Humble Store and Steam, while various unofficial fan patches fix bugs, keeping it up to date with modern Windows PC systems, and even recreating cut content. — AFP-Relaxnews