The Redmi Note 7 Pro with a Snapdragon 675 processor is not coming to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — If you’re waiting for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, here’s some bad news for you. The higher spec device that comes with a more powerful processor and a Sony 48MP image sensor will not be officially arriving in Malaysia anytime soon.

According to Xiaomi Malaysia’s country manager, Allen An, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will not enter the Malaysian market and it is currently offered only in China and India. However, he still emphasised that the current Redmi Note 7 is still the most affordable smartphone in the market to feature a 48MP camera.

Screen capture showing Xiaomi Malaysia's country manager Allen An's post regarding the Redmi Note 7.

The Redmi Note 7 will be on sale starting this Wednesday, 27th March 2019. The device is priced from RM679 and it is covered by an 18-month warranty.

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3″ Full HD+ display and it is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. In Malaysia, you can get the device with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage which is still expandable via microSD.

At the rear, the Redmi Note 7 gets a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera combo while the front gets a 13MP selfie shooter that’s housed in a tiny notch. Juicing up the device is a large 4,000mAh battery which charges via USB-C. The device also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as an infrared blaster.

To find out what we think of the Redmi Note 7, do check out our first impressions video below. — SoyaCincau