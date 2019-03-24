Beats might have its own wireless AirPods alternative

Apple already has wireless over-ear headphones. — Picture courtesy of Apple

NEW YORK, March 24 — Beats is apparently coming up with its own wireless alternative to Apple’s AirPods.

According to CNet Beats is planning to announce the wireless version of its PowerBeats earphones, which will complement its current line of wireless headphones.

Why these and not Apple’s own AirPods? These will likely appeal to those who didn’t find the AirPods fit comfortable. The PowerBeats allow you to sling them over your ear instead of relying on your ear fit.

Apparently these new earphones will use the same new H1 chip as the new AirPods but have the bonus of longer battery life. Pricing is as yet uncertain but as Apple owns Beats as well, it’s not so much competition as it is giving customers more options.