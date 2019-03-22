WhatsApp Business finally rolls out to iOS devices

WhatsApp Business comes to iOS. — Picture courtesy of WhatsApp via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 — Over a year after WhatsApp's small business-oriented application launched on Android, WhatsApp Business finally starts rolling out on iOS.

Tech news outlets across the world began reporting yesterday that WhatsApp Business has become available in their respective countries' App Stores. WABetaInfo confirmed that the app had arrived to Mexico's App Store, and others from France, Brazil, and Panama also noted that the app is now available.

The application, launched on Android back in January of 2018, provides small businesses with a platform on which they can directly communicate with individual customers or clients. Business owners can create a profile for their brand that features information like the store hours, a link to the company website, and a short bio.

Furthermore, you can programme a series of quick replies and automated messages to help you send quick responses to customers, categorise and label customers, and access messaging statistics like how many of your messages have been read.

Though WhatsApp Business for iOS is presently rolling out on a country by country basis, global availability is likely on the way as the Android version is available worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews