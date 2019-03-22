Google Pay joining Apple Pay as payment option on eBay

Purchase easily on eBay through your phone with Google Pay. — istock.com pic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 — Starting in April, eBay will be adding Google Pay as a payment option; the latest option before Google Pay to be added to the platform was Apple Pay last year.

Both options will be (or already are) available only through sellers that are enrolled in the new payment experiences.

These options are being added slowly but surely in eBay’s attempt to distance itself from PayPal. The separation of the two companies was officially complete in July of 2015, though customers can still purchase from the site using this method.

In fact, in January of last year, eBay signed an agreement with global payments processor Adyen who will become its “primary payments processing partner” by 2021.

EBay recognises that millennials and Generation Z users opt for payment options that can be made efficiently on mobile devices. Google Pay is simply another streamlined approach for making and completing purchases.

Next month, Android users will be able to purchase goods with Google Pay from participating sellers. — AFP-Relaxnews