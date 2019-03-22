Acer Malaysia launches Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop

Acer's Predator Triton 500 weighs just 2.2kg but packs a mean gaming punch. — Picture courtesy of Acer Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Need a gaming laptop? Acer's Predator Triton 500 is worth a look.

Portable while still being very gaming-ready, the Triton 500 weighs just 2.1kg while using the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 20 series graphic cards.

With a 15.6-inch 300nit Full HD IPS display, the Triton 500 offers a good amount of screen size while not taking too much space in your backpack.

The display is fairly responsive — boasting a 3ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. You can also hook the laptop up to additional displays thanks to HDMI 2.0, Mini DisplayPort and USB-C ports.

It's very slim at 17.9mm thick but still manages around eight hours of battery life.

It's also fairly cool-running with Acer's own Aeroblade 3D fan that helps enhance airflow by 45 per cent with 35 per cent less noise.

You get a choice of Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and storage in the form of two 256GB SSDs (upgradeable).

Also onboard: 8 GB dual channel DDR4 2666MHz RAM that you can upgrade to up to 32GB.

Acer has also included its Waves NX 3D Sound that will tweak the audio on your headphones for a high-end 360-degree surround sound experience.

Now what about the keyboard? Acer gives you a 3-zone RGB customised keyboard on the Triton 500. There's also handy keys to adjust the RGB lighting and the Turbo button, the latter which sets your performance to maximum without needing extra fiddling.

Pricing details are as follows for the following configurations:

* Intel® Core i5, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2060, 16 GB RAM (Dual Channel) and 512 GB

(256 GB x 2 RAID 0 config) PCIe NVMe SSD: RM6,799

* The 8th Gen Intel® Core i7, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2060, 16 GB RAM (Dual Channel) and 512 GB

(256 GB x 2 RAID 0 config) PCIe NVMe SSD: RM7,599

* The 8th Gen Intel® Core i7, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2070, 16 GB RAM (Dual Channel) and 512 GB

(256 GB x 2 RAID 0 config) PCIe NVMe SSD: RM8,699

In addition, those who purchase the laptop from now until April 4, 2019 will get to redeem keys for either Metro Exodus, Anthem or Battlefield V.