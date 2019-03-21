This week’s video game releases: ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’, ‘Out of the Park Baseball 20’ (VIDEO)

‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ offers story, combat, and an unrelenting challenge. — Picture FromSoftware/Activision via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 — Highly anticipated action game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, bird hero adventure remake Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! and Fate/Extella Link release internationally, while Super Robot Wars T touches down in Asia and superlative baseball sim OOTPB winds up for a 20th season.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC from March 22

Blending story, stealth, combat, supernatural second chances, and the novel application of a customizable prosthetic arm combine for ninja warrior Sekiro, on the hunt for his master’s kidnapper. Highly anticipated due to the legacy of studio From Software, which includes the challenging, painstakingly detailed Dark Souls and Bloodborne games.

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon; Every buddy!

For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch from March 20

Remaking cute 2007/08 exploration adventure and Final Fantasy spin-off Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo’s Dungeon for the PS4 and Switch, reasonably well received upon its debut, and now featuring a buddy system that lets players chum up with other creatures for help on quests through the town of Lostime.

Fate/Extella Link

For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and PlayStation Vita from March 19

Jump into a variety of one-versus-many scenarios on a mission to save the virtual world, or take part in four-on-four online battles. Given an average rating of 77 by review aggregator OpenCritic, with a 78 (PS4) and 75 (Switch) from Metacritic.

Super Robot Wars T

For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch (Asia) from March 20

Latest entry to the strategic “Super Robot Wars” saga and featuring battle robots from the Cowboy Bebop, Mobile Suit Gundam, Brave, and Gunbuster anime franchises, among others.

Out of the Park Baseball 20

For Windows PC from March 22

Comprehensive baseball strategy simulation with a trio of official MLB licenses, boasting projected opening day rosters, minor leagues and future drafts, 12 international leagues from Japan and South Korea to Australia and France, live seasonal updates, all-round AI tweaks, and the online Perfect Team Mode. — AFP-Relaxnews