Xiaomi launches Black Shark 2 gaming phone with pressure-sensitive OLED display

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 gaming phone. — Picture courtesy of Black Shark

BEIJING, March 20 — Xiaomi has announced the latest of the company’s gaming handsets, packed with in-screen sensors and customisable controls.

On Monday, Xiaomi released their third gaming phone with specs that can compete with most of our laptops; behind the handset’s 6.39-inch OLED display, which is pressure sensitive and has a Samsung-branded in-display fingerprint sensor, you could have up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Additionally, you’ll find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, as well as a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.

The pressure sensitivity of the display allows users to map buttons right on the screen that can be triggered just by tapping the display in designated areas a bit harder.

Furthermore, the display has been optimised specifically for gaming: colour accuracy has been improved, screen flickering at low brightness has been reduced, and touch latency has been lowered down to 43.5ms.

On the back, the Black Shark 2 features a 12 MP dual lens set-up with a complementary 20 MP camera up front.

The entry level model comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage at 3199 yuan (about RM1,943) while the most advanced variant comes with 12 GB and 256 GB, respectively, for 4199 yuan (about RM2,550).

The device is available as of this week in China. International release details have not yet been released. — AFP-Relaxnews