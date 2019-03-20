The new iPads: What Malaysians need to know

The iPad mini is much loved for its form factor and now packs a whole lot more power. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Apple quietly announced updates to its iPad line with a new iPad Air and an iPad mini.

Malaysian pricing is out but availability is as yet unannounced.

If you’re wondering whether a new iPad should be in your future, here are a few answers to your (maybe not) burning questions

1. How much ah?

We know that’s why you’re really here.

Here’s the pricing for the iPad Air:

WiFi-only — RM2,199 (64GB) and RM2,849 (256GB)

3G — RM2,799 (64GB) and RM3,399 (256GB)

For the iPad mini:

WiFi-only — RM1,699 (64GB) and RM2,349 (256GB)

3G — RM2,249 (64GB) and RM2,899 (256GB)

2. When will they get to Malaysia?

Since Malaysia tends to get new Apple devices fairly soon after release, no later than a month, so likely before April 18.

It’s far likelier they’ll be available within two weeks from now.

3. What’s the big deal about Apple Pencil support?

Previously only 2017 iPad Pros and the entry level 2018 iPads could support the first-gen Apple Pencil.

If you do get a new iPad, make sure you get the correct Apple Pencil model. The first-gen is the one you’re looking for—the new second-gen Apple Pencil only works for the 2018 iPad Pros.

How much? Currently the first-gen retails for RM419.

4. Why these and not the cheaper entry-level iPads?

The basic iPad uses an A10 chip, the same one as the iPhone 7. As for the new iPads, they rely on the newer, faster A12 chip which is what is running the new iPhone XS and XR phones.

You’re basically paying for more power and for the iPad Air, a very light (456g) package while the iPad mini is for those who like their iPads tiny.

The 2018 iPad is still pretty good value and is unlikely to be upgraded this year. If you don’t need something super-powerful or you’re buying it for your kid, this will suffice.

5. Why would I get one?

The main reason you’d buy a tablet in the first place — a portable media consumption device but Pencil support does open up more possibilities as far as creating media is concerned.

You can view the new models online at the Apple website here.