Instagram integrates in-app checkout (VIDEO)

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 — Instagram announced yesterday that users can now make purchases from select fashion, beauty and clothing brands without ever leaving the application.

Over the past year, Instagram has been pushing e-commerce on the platform with the introduction of product tags, personal Shopping collections, and new shopping features within the explore tab.

However, if you previously did your spending through the application, you would have been redirected outside of the platform to execute the purchase.

Instead, to streamline the buying process, Instagram has now added an in-app checkout.

As of yesterday, when you view companies’ product pages from brands like Adidas, NYX Cosmetics, and Zara, you’ll be offered a “Checkout on Instagram” button.

Through this menu, you will be able to pick your size, the product colour, and make the payment without ever leaving the application.

Personal information like your name, billing information, and shipping address only have to be input the first time you check out.

Following your purchase, you’ll receive shipping and delivery notifications within Instagram, as well.

The checkout feature is only available to users located in the US and only applicable to a limited list of brands, more of which will be “coming soon!” — AFP-Relaxnews