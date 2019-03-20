‘Apex Legends’ begins Season 1, ‘Wild Frontier’

Promotional image for ‘Apex Legends’. — Picture courtesy of Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 — Battle royale newcomer and prominent Fortnite rival, Apex Legends, starts its three-month Season 1 on March 19, with a Battle Pass providing access to 100 unlockable extras and a new character, Octane, detailed but not yet available to purchase. Here’s how much it costs, how long it takes to unlock, and early info on Octane.

Starting March 19, 2019, the free, last-team-standing game Apex Legends begins its first season of play, welcoming a US$9.99 (RM40.73) Battle Pass that confers various cosmetic bonuses upon active players, and anticipating the launch of a new character.

Apex Legends seasons last 3 months each, as developer Respawn Entertainment has already published a first-year timeline with broad March, June, September, and December start dates for Seasons 1 through 4.

Season 1 begins at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 5pm GMT, 6pm Central Europe, 7pm South Africa, 10:30pm India, and 1am March 20 CST / SGT / MYT, 2am South Korea and Japan, 4am Sydney, Australia.

How much does an Apex Legends Battle Pass cost?

As with rivals and forerunners like Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, and to some extent battle royale spearhead PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Apex Legends season passes provide a time-limited opportunity to earn a trove of bonuses.

(A small selection of Season 1 items are given to everyone who plays, regardless of Battle Pass status.)

At 950 Apex Coins, a seasonal Battle Pass costs a smidgen less than the smallest pack of virtual currency, 1,000 Apex Coins for US$9.99 (US$12.99 CAD, €9.99, £7.99).

Handily, those are the same as the smallest pack of Fortnite V-Bucks and corresponding Battle Pass. Though right now Fortnite offers slightly better value for bulk buyers, particularly at the US$99.99 tier, it’s not enough to worry about for most players.

How long will it take to unlock everything?

The Battle Pass’s 100 levels confer 100 discrete bonuses, from experience point boosts to permanent alternative looks for characters, weapons, equipment and so on.

Those are unlocked by levelling up as players stay alive, eliminate other players, revive and respawn allies, and play with friends.

As with Fortnite, committed and skilful players can even earn back virtual currency through play, with a total of 1,000 Apex Coins spread out over the 100 levels.

Assuming an adequately skilled player unlocks one level every 60 to 90 minutes, players are committing to Apex Legends for around eight to ten hours a week over a 12-week season to unlock everything.

Players can also spend 2,800 Apex Coins (almost 3 Battle Passes’ worth) for an immediate 25-level boost at any point.

What about Octane?

Octane, a bionic-legged hero who can exchange health for speed and place jump pads for squadmates, is the next Legend to join the game. They aren’t included in the Battle Pass, so have to be obtained by other means.

Should Octane follow the pattern set by the first two Apex Legends unlockables, they’ll cost 12,000 Legend Coins—another special currency obtained through levelling up twice (at 600 Legend Coins per level) — or 750 Apex Coins. — AFP-Relaxnews