Apple launches new iPad Air, iPad mini

The new 10.5-inch iPad Air. — Picture courtesy of Apple

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 — Early yesterday, the Apple Store went down before quietly rolling out a brand new 10.5-inch iPad Air and refreshed mini ahead of next week’s March 25 event.

Apple has announced two new iPads a week ahead of the company’s March 25 event: A 10.5-inch iPad Aid and a refreshed iPad mini.

Not only does the new iPad Air have a larger display with over half a million more pixels than the previous generation, but it also “delivers a 70 per cent boost in performance and twice the graphics capability” thanks to an A12 Bionic chip.

The refreshed iPad mini also features the same A12 Bionic chip that amps up the 7.9-inch tablet’s power, performance, and graphics speed. This generation comes with Apple Pencil support and, according to Apple, has a Retina display that’s 25 per cent brighter than before and now has “the highest pixel density of any iPad.”

Both models feature upgraded front and back cameras that can capture 1080p HD videos, scan documents, and create AR experiences.

The company also announced yesterday that an update coming to iWork for iOS next week will feature a slew of new Apple Pencil capabilities in Keynote including the easy implementation of build effects like rotate and scale.

The new iPad Air and iPad mini are available starting today online and next week in stores starting at US$399 and US$499 (RM1,630 and RM2,035), respectively. Each comes in three colour options with either 64GB or 256GB configurations.

The release of new hardware this week further suggests that the March 25 event will focus on the launch of Apple’s Netflix-like streaming service. — AFP-Relaxnews