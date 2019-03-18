How brands are embracing Augmented Reality

Behind The Scenes: Dior Facebook AR Effects on Facebook, inspired by the brand’s Fall/Winter 2018 show. — Picture via Facebook/The Mill

NEW YORK, March 18 ­— Augmented reality (AR) technologies have had an enormous impact on the fashion and beauty industries over the past few years, with multiple brands unveiling apps, tools and technologies that offer users increasingly innovative and interactive experiences.

Dior

Last month, luxury French fashion house Dior unveiled a new Instagram filter to mark its Fall/Winter 2019 ready-to-wear show in Paris.

The customisable filter, which was accessible through the brand’s Instagram Stories function, allowed users to play around with animations that showed them wearing ‘DiorSoLight’ sunglasses or double headbands, WWD reports.

The filter, which generated more than 2.6 million impressions in its first week, was created with the creative content studio The Mill, which previously collaborated with the brand on a Facebook AR effects tool to commemorate its Fall/Winter 2018 show with a tool that let users virtually try on the label’s ‘Colourquake’ sunglasses.

Moschino [tv] H&M

Moschino and H&M put AR technology to good use during their collaborative fashion show last fall, with the Italian luxury label and the Swedish retailer celebrating the debut of their Moschino [tv] H&M collection via an interactive runway presentation with a difference.

During the event, guests donned headsets that transformed the catwalk into a TV set where the fashion collection was brought to life in various ways, tying in with the cartoon culture theme of the garments on show.

Lego

Last month, the toy company Lego and the social media platform Snapchat teamed up to launch an empty fashion store based entirely on AR technology.

The ‘Lego Wear virtual boutique’, which was designed in partnership with the creative agency We Are Social, opened its doors in London’s Soho neighbourhood, inviting shoppers to browse its theoretical shelves by scanning a ‘snapcode’ (a QR code designed for Snapchat) and exploring the virtual space with their smartphones.

The concept included a DJ booth, an arcade machine, and, significantly, a new, limited-edition Lego Wear fashion line for adults, with garments available for purchase via Snapchat.