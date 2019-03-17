Xiaomi says another 7 is coming. What could this be?

Looking at the timing, this is highly like be the new Redmi 7 and this is their budget smartphone offering that slots below the Redmi Note 7. — Picture courtesy of Xiaomi

PETALING JAYA, March 17 — Xiaomi’s global Twitter account has just dropped a teaser for an upcoming Redmi smartphone. The image simply says “Another 7 is coming” while showing two smartphones making a “7” formation.

This isn't the end... Another 7 is coming, set your timer to 23:59:59 and get ready #ForMore! pic.twitter.com/QaE9PYO4De — Xiaomi #48MPforEveryone (@xiaomi) March 16, 2019

The tweet doesn’t provide more info on the device but it says “set your timer to 23:59:59 and get ready #ForMore”. Interestingly, 24 hours from now is today, which is a day before China unveils its new Redmi 7 smartphone tomorrow. Looking at the timing, this is highly like be the new Redmi 7 and this is their budget smartphone offering that slots below the Redmi Note 7.

The Redmi 7 has been revealed in a number of teaser images. — Picture courtesy of Xiaomi

The Redmi 7 has been revealed in a number of teaser images shared by Redmi’s Vice President on Weibo. It gets a similar FullView display that comes with a tiny U-shaped notch at the top. The rear gets a dual-curved back that has a subtle gradient effect.

The Redmi 7 looks quite promising for an entry-level smartphone. — Picture courtesy of Xiaomi

The official specs aren’t revealed yet but based on a leaked hands-on video we saw earlier, the Redmi 7 looks quite promising for an entry-level smartphone. From the video, the device is said to come with a 6.26-inch HD+ display and it runs on a Snapdragon 632 processor with 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

Despite being a budget phone, it still gets a 4,000mAh battery which charges via microUSB. The device with the model number M1810F6LG was spotted on SIRIM and it could be announced in Malaysia together with the Redmi Note 7 this coming Tuesday.

Xiaomi is also introducing a Redmi Note 7 Pro in China soon. — Picture courtesy of Xiaomi

Apart from the Redmi 7, Xiaomi is also introducing a Redmi Note 7 Pro in China very soon. This higher-spec variant was first announced in India last month and it runs on a higher Snapdragon 675 processor instead of the current Snapdragon 660 unit.

For now, it is likely that we will get both the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Xiaomi

On top of that, the 48MP main camera at the back uses Sony’s IMX586 sensor instead of the Samsung GM1 unit that’s currently used on the Redmi Note 7 non-pro version. Since this is a higher-spec version, the device is also offered with a larger 128GB of storage. The Redmi Note 7 Pro also gets additional splash resistance with P2i nano-coating.

For now, it is likely that we will get both the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 in Malaysia. So far, it isn’t clear if Xiaomi will be introducing the Redmi Note 7 Pro in our market anytime soon. We will find out more in the next couple of days. — SoyaCincau