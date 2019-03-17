Video game trailer round-up: ‘Towers’, ‘No Man’s Sky: Beyond’, ‘Halo’ collection, ‘Battlefield V’, more (VIDEO)

Video screenshot: The ‘Towers’ prototype trailer shows the developers’ intention if not the current or future reality. — Courtesy of Dreamlit Entertainment/YouTube LLC via Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, March 17 — Soak in the strange wonder of supernatural soap opera Mutazione and the weird plants, animals and sky-scraping villages of Towers, be bamboozled by a cryptic, brief teaser for mid-year’s 3-in-1 No Man’s Sky update, see flames consume the Battlefield V battle royale mode Firestorm and a boss encounter in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and consider whether Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC is a sneak, backdoor introduction to a Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Towers Prototype

Wander a surreal world where riverside rocks have eyes, fleshy rhinos stampede through bio-village homes stretching into the sky, mask-wearing people glide through the air or luminescent sea, and players work together to create flourishing grasslands, construct sheltered settlements, and defend them from destructive titans. Dates and platforms pending, should development on this concept continue.

Mutazione

Small talk and strange goings-on in a small-town with a population of friendly mutated beings. Exploration, musical plants, and personal dramas await over the course of an in-game week. Due on PS4, PC and Mac in 2019.

No Man’s Sky: Beyond

Mid-2019’s big update for ambitious interplanetary explorer No Man’s Sky is in fact a three-in-one. Having introduced four-player multiplayer in July 2018, part of the Beyond update will be No Man’s Sky Online, described by its studio as “a radical new social and multiplayer experience which empowers players everywhere in the universe to meet and play together.” Details are scant and the trailer functions as a tease, yet NMS has improved radically since its difficult launch and precisions on Beyond are expected “in the coming weeks.”

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

What chance does a one-armed fighter have against an enormous rampaging bull, flamethrower-toting Shogun, towering bow-wielding Shinobi warrior, ferocious ogre? Sekiro makes its own case as a must-have action game just as The Division 2 debuts and ahead of its own March 22 launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Battlefield V Firestorm mode

Four months later, November 2018’s first-person action game finally receives its last-person-standing equivalent on March 25 as a free update across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, with World War II weaponry and air, land and sea vehicles on hand.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC

Remasters of Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2, plus the original Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (campaign mode) and Halo 4, plus Halo Reach, the franchise is no longer exclusive to the Xbox console platform — though, of course, Xbox parent Microsoft produces PC operating system Windows. Releasing on not only the Microsoft Store but also Steam; the Xbox Game Pass already includes Halo: TMCC. — AFP-Relaxnews